Flights into and out of Victoria Regional Airport will continue as scheduled through at least May, said Lenny Llerana, the airport's executive director.
Llerena provided an update on SkyWest Airlines decision to cease operations at the airport at the Victoria County Commissioners Court Monday.
Also at the meeting, the court heard a recommendation to award a proposal to conduct a compensation study and analysis.
"For the time being, everything stays as is," Llerena said. "The schedule, the flights, everything is going to work in the same way."
SkyWest submitted a 90-day notice of intent last week to stop serving Victoria and 28 other small communities last week, but on Friday the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected the notice. Now, until Victoria finds a new air service, SkyWest must continue to serve Victoria, Llerena said.
SkyWest made the request to pull out of Victoria and the 28 other communities because of an industry-wide pilot shortage that makes flying to smaller communities difficult, Llerena said.
In searching for a new airline to serve Victoria, the goal is to find one with twin engine aircraft and 20-30 seats, Llerena said. The airline should also operate as a codeshare, or a marketing arrangement in which an airline places its designator code on a flight operated by another airline and sells tickets for that flight, according to USDOT.
SkyWest began air service to Victoria in November 2020. Its contract is set to end Oct. 31, 2023. It originally offered 12 round trip flights a week to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. On Feb. 1, in a cost cutting move, the early morning flight was discontinued, leaving two flights a day from Victoria to Houston and two flights back to Victoria.
In 2021, 6,608 people flew from Victoria to Houston. Through February, an additional 941 have used the service.
Compensation study
The court also heard and approved a proposal from BakerTilly to conduct compensation study and analysis.
The need for the study came up during last summer’s budget workshops. The county has no working classification and compensation plan for its nearly 600 employees. Officials are concerned without a uniformed plan that “inequities and compression have developed,” according to previous reporting.
The county hopes that a plan like this would help attract and retain qualified employees, ensure uniformity and fairness in job responsibilities in pay and ensure the county is a competitive employer compared to other government entities and private employers.
BakerTilly is qualified for the job, said Giani Cantu, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller's Chief of Staff. The company has been in business for 91 years and 50 of those have been serving the public sector.
BakerTilly already has a team assigned to Victoria to conduct the study should they be selected, Cantu said.
A preliminary calendar shows BakerTilly completing the study in the June-July timeframe, Zeller said.
