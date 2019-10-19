Wednesday 6 a.m.
Early registration, breakfast
7-10 a.m.
Annex 1 & 2
Cattlemen’s College I
Plant Identification Contest
Pasture and Range Management, Dr. Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension
Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension
Moderator — Dr. Megan Clayton
Annex 4
Crops Management
Gene Drive – Next GMO Technology and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Update, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Update on Status of Industrial Hemp in Texas, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension
Moderator — Anthony Netardus, Agrilife Extension
10-11:30
Trade Show
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Luncheon
Dr. Ron Gill, Professor & Extension Livestock Specialist, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Annex 1 & 2
Cattlemen’s College II
Hot topics in Beef Herd Management, Dr. Joe Paschal, Agrilife Extension
Beef Promotion Quality Update, Mike McCravey, Texas Beef Council
Beef Market Outlook, Dr. David Anderson, Agrilife Extension
Moderator — Dr. Joe Paschal
Annex 4
Wildlife
Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology, Dr. Aaron Sumrall, Agrilife Extension
Feral Hog Control, Dr. John Tomecek, Agrilife Extension
Management Tips for Establishing Native Habitat for Wildlife, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M — Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds
Moderator — Dr. Aaron Sumrall
6 p.m. to close
Trade Show
Thursday 6 a.m.
Early registration, breakfast
7-10 a.m.
Annex 1 & 2
TDA License Recertification I
Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture
Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Dr. Wayne Hanselka, Agrilife Extension-retired, Consultant
Water Issues in Texas, Dr. Allen Berthold, Texas Water Resources Institute
Moderator — Greg Baker
Annex 4
Pesticide Applicator Training, Brian Yanta, Agrilife Extension
10-11:30 a.m.
Trade Show
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Luncheon
Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Agricultural Law Specialist, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Annex 1 & 2
TDA License Recertification II
Water Readiness Issues, Dr. Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M Soil and Crops Science
IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension
Moderator — Mr. Stephen Biles
Annex 4
Backyard Plant Propagation Techniques, Lupe Cook, Joy Reed, Jimmy Miller, Victoria County Master Gardeners
5 p.m. to close
Trade Show
