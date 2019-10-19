Wednesday 6 a.m.

Early registration, breakfast

7-10 a.m.

Annex 1 & 2

Cattlemen’s College I

Plant Identification Contest

Pasture and Range Management, Dr. Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension

Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension

Moderator — Dr. Megan Clayton

Annex 4

Crops Management

Gene Drive – Next GMO Technology and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Update, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Update on Status of Industrial Hemp in Texas, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension

Moderator — Anthony Netardus, Agrilife Extension

10-11:30

Trade Show

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Luncheon

Dr. Ron Gill, Professor & Extension Livestock Specialist, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Annex 1 & 2

Cattlemen’s College II

Hot topics in Beef Herd Management, Dr. Joe Paschal, Agrilife Extension

Beef Promotion Quality Update, Mike McCravey, Texas Beef Council

Beef Market Outlook, Dr. David Anderson, Agrilife Extension

Moderator — Dr. Joe Paschal

Annex 4

Wildlife

Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology, Dr. Aaron Sumrall, Agrilife Extension

Feral Hog Control, Dr. John Tomecek, Agrilife Extension

Management Tips for Establishing Native Habitat for Wildlife, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M — Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds

Moderator — Dr. Aaron Sumrall

6 p.m. to close

Trade Show

Thursday 6 a.m.

Early registration, breakfast

7-10 a.m.

Annex 1 & 2

TDA License Recertification I

Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture

Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Dr. Wayne Hanselka, Agrilife Extension-retired, Consultant

Water Issues in Texas, Dr. Allen Berthold, Texas Water Resources Institute

Moderator — Greg Baker

Annex 4

Pesticide Applicator Training, Brian Yanta, Agrilife Extension

10-11:30 a.m.

Trade Show

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Luncheon

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Agricultural Law Specialist, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Annex 1 & 2

TDA License Recertification II

Water Readiness Issues, Dr. Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M Soil and Crops Science

IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension

Moderator — Mr. Stephen Biles

Annex 4

Backyard Plant Propagation Techniques, Lupe Cook, Joy Reed, Jimmy Miller, Victoria County Master Gardeners

5 p.m. to close

Trade Show

