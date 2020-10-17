Wednesday 8-11 a.m.
Cattlemen's College I
CEU credit: 1 General, 1 Drift
Pasture & Range Management
Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension
Pasture & Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives
Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension
Moderator- Megan Clayton
Crops Management
CEU credit: 2 General
Coastal Bend Crops Research Review
Josh McGinty & Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
IPM Update in Crops, Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension
Update on Status of Industrial Hemp in Texas
Moderator- Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension
Wednesday 1-4 p.m.
Cattlemen's College II
CEU credit: 1 1PM
Hot topics in Beef Herd Management, Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension
Beef Promotion Quality Program's, Mike McCravey, Texas Beef Council
Beef Market Outlook, David Anderson, AgriLife Extension
Moderator- Joe Paschal
Wildlife
CEU credit: 3 1PM
Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology, Aaron Sumrall, AgriLife Extension
Feral Hog Control & Management, John Tomecek, AgriLife Extension
Management Tips for Establishing Native Habitat for Wildlife, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M- Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds
Moderator-Aaron Sumrall
Thursday 8-11 a.m.
TDA License Recertification I
CEU credit: 1 Laws & Regs, 2 General
Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture
Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Rob Brooks, Bayer Range & Pasture Management
Water Readiness Issues, Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M Soil & Crops Science, AgriLife Extension
Moderator-Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension
Thursday 1-4 p.m.
TDA License Recertification II
CEU credit: 1 Laws & Regs, 1 Drift, 1 General
Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures, Rachel Hinton, Coteva Agriscience
IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Pesticide Laws & Regulations, Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension
Moderator- Stephen Biles
