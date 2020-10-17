Wednesday 8-11 a.m.

Cattlemen's College I

CEU credit: 1 General, 1 Drift

Pasture & Range Management

Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension

Pasture & Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives

Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension

Moderator- Megan Clayton

Crops Management

CEU credit: 2 General

Coastal Bend Crops Research Review

Josh McGinty & Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

IPM Update in Crops, Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension

Update on Status of Industrial Hemp in Texas

Moderator- Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension

Wednesday 1-4 p.m.

Cattlemen's College II

CEU credit: 1 1PM

Hot topics in Beef Herd Management, Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension

Beef Promotion Quality Program's, Mike McCravey, Texas Beef Council

Beef Market Outlook, David Anderson, AgriLife Extension

Moderator- Joe Paschal

Wildlife

CEU credit: 3 1PM

Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology, Aaron Sumrall, AgriLife Extension

Feral Hog Control & Management, John Tomecek, AgriLife Extension

Management Tips for Establishing Native Habitat for Wildlife, Doug Jobes, Texas A&M- Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds

Moderator-Aaron Sumrall

Thursday 8-11 a.m.

TDA License Recertification I

CEU credit: 1 Laws & Regs, 2 General

Pesticide Compliance Issues, Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture

Innovative Pasture Management Concepts, Rob Brooks, Bayer Range & Pasture Management

Water Readiness Issues, Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M Soil & Crops Science, AgriLife Extension

Moderator-Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension

Thursday 1-4 p.m.

TDA License Recertification II

CEU credit: 1 Laws & Regs, 1 Drift, 1 General

Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures, Rachel Hinton, Coteva Agriscience

IPM Strategies for Agriculture, Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Pesticide Laws & Regulations, Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension

Moderator- Stephen Biles

