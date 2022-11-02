Since he was young, Victoria resident Tom Curtis, 62, has had struggles when it came to his heart. At the age of 6, he had to surgically address a coarctation of the aorta, or a congenital narrowing of the large blood vessels that led from his heart.
That incident inspired Curtis to actively listen to his body and live healthy. In 2004, he picked up running marathons. However, despite how healthy he appeared, he had developed a ticking time bomb in his chest that would have killed him without a fortuitous accident in 2011.
Between 2004 and 2011, he ran four full 26-mile marathons and five half marathons, he said.
However in 2011 while attending a funeral for a friend of his son's at Rosewood Funeral Home, a beam fell from the ceiling, hitting and concussing both him and his daughter, he said. He had to get staples and dealt with headaches for months, but while those would go away, he was still in pain from a broken neck that kept him from running.
In October 2012, he got anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery to address the ruptured C5 and C6 discs in his neck, and while that took care of most of it, he was still in pain and asked for a full MRI on his spine in 2013, he said.
"They said your neck looks good. Your spine looks good. You got a couple little bulges, but nothing to worry about, but you have an aneurysm on your aorta," Curtis said. "That beam saved my life."
An aneurysm is known as the "three-minute death," he said, because when the aneurysm bursts in the aorta, a person only has three minutes to live.
The day before his aneurysm surgery, Curtis ran 10 miles because he knew he wouldn't be able to run for a while after the surgery, he said.
After the surgery, it hit him how close he was to dying and the potential impact on those who are important to him. The three-hour surgery turned into nine-hour procedure, and a two day hospital stay turned into a week.
Curtis went back to running after his doctor cleared him for half marathons. He started having issues again in 2021 with a rapid heartbeat that needed surgery after passing out while mowing the law. A year later after his heartbeat got too low, down to 20 beats per minute, he got a pacemaker put in. When he was healthy, running made him focus on what was important.
"I needed to make sure my wife knew everything — where all my user IDs, my passwords, where my will is, where all my investment accounts are, my retirement, life insurance policies. I mean, that kind of stuff. We made a spreadsheet, a list of everything," Curtis said. "It makes you think about what's important. You know, kids, wife and family. It makes you forget about the little things that bother you. You know, somebody cutting you off in traffic or those kind of things that doesn't bother me at all anymore."
Now as he trains for half marathons like Victoria's Citizens Run Against Cancer on Oct. 22, it's not about trying to win, but getting through it.
"Before, I wanted to be the 60-something-year-old that could do a half marathon in a hour and a half or under two hours," Curtis said. "Now it's got to keep my heart rate at this point, or lower. And if it jumps up over that heart rate, my max, then I walk, and I start running once it drops down."
After his experience, Curtis started volunteering with the American Heart Association to spread awareness that heart disease can affect anyone.
"Don't ignore the warning signs, get regular checkups and physical activity, are the three big things," he said. "It's walking is just as good as running. Because a lot of people can't run because they have bad knees or they're overweight or whatever, walk, you gotta get that cardio."
He suggested sometimes just doing the little things such as a 10-minute walk or taking the stairs. Activities like those can make all the difference in preventing heart disease, he said.
"People like Tom are some of the most crucial volunteers we have," said Cyd King, American Heart Association spokesperson.
Oftentimes people don't talk about their experiences with heart disease, so when survivors do, it makes a big difference hearing the message from someone who has gone through it, King said. It is especially helpful for fellow survivors.
For people who volunteer with the association, it creates a support group that keeps everyone up to date with the latest information regarding heart disease and helps spreads awareness, she said.
The Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk is set to return Feb. 4, 2023, and Curtis encouraged businesses and individuals alike to get involved with the race next year.
Heart disease and stroke can affect people from any age, and getting regular checkups is vital to preventing the worst, King said.
"What you don't know can hurt you," King said.