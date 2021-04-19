Stroman Middle School eighth grader Bella Pena loves theater.
“It makes me feel happy,” the 13-year-old said. “I can express myself.”
Bella and the rest of her theater cohorts are preparing for this year’s spring show “Macbeth.”
The Stroman theater department received a $500 grant from Broadway Media, which will be used toward projection hardware that could help set the perfect backdrop for the play.
Stroman Director Jack Rickman said he wants to use the grant to find the “Macbeth” production, but if he can’t settle on a backdrop, he will use the grant for another production.
The grant allows the director to use the $500 for any production between now and next spring.
Stroman will present “Macbeth” on May 15 at the district’s Fine Arts Center. They will be joined by Howell Middle School, which will also perform a Shakespeare show.
“We’re turning it into a showcase since we haven’t gotten to perform very much,” Rickman said.
During a Wednesday rehearsal, the students started by doing vocal warm ups.
“Red leather, yellow leather,” they chanted as a way to practice enunciation and loosen the tongue.
After warm ups, they took to the stage clad with goblets and wooden set pieces. The goal for the day was blocking, which is the movements the characters would make on stage.
Rickman said his students have been thriving since being back on stage.
“It gives them a confidence they may not have been able to find on their own,” he said.
For the Macbeth production, students have done research on their own to learn more about the time period they are portraying on the stage, Rickman said.
“I was super impressed by their drive to find that on their own,” he said.
During remote learning, the students and Rickman performed a virtual show that was recorded for Facebook live through Zoom, but it wasn’t the same as being on stage, Rickman said.
“I think they really missed being in front of a crowd,” he said.
Bella, a theater veteran since fifth grade, missed being on stage.
“I’m proud of us and all the things we’ve done,” she said.
Stroman eighth grader Ryley Rennert, 14, joined theater when she was in seventh grade. She, too, is proud of the cast and is looking forward to show day.
Ryley said she has learned a lot since joining the department and has come out of her shell.
“I joined because it’s a safe place and you can just be yourself and express yourself,” she said. “It helps relieve a lot of my anxiety.”
