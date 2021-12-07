The death of a 17-year-old man, who was fatally struck by a pickup Saturday evening as he walked on the side of a Victoria County farm road, is being investigated as a hit and run, an official said.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday. Investigators are still working to locate the pickup and the driver who struck the teen, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At about 7:10 p.m., law enforcement and medical responders were dispatched to the 4000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1686, in northeastern Victoria County about 4 miles from Telferner, said San Miguel and Will Franklin, Chief Deputy of the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin said sheriff’s office deputies were the first to respond to the scene, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.
The 17-year-old killed was identified as Jordan Sanchez, of Victoria, San Miguel said.
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace John Miller pronounced Sanchez dead at the scene at 7:24 p.m.
Sanchez was walking along the farm road with a woman at the time of the crash. The woman was walking ahead of him before hearing the impact. She then turned to see Sanchez lying in a roadside ditch, San Miguel said.
The woman told investigators the pickup was a “light color” flatbed pickup, San Miguel said. A make or model was unavailable, he said.
The weather was clear that evening, but it was dark at the time.
Victoria County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers attempted to locate the vehicle after the incident but were unsuccessful, San Miguel said.
“Right now, we are following all of our leads. We are still very early in the investigation,” he said.
