The Victoria Public Library Advisory Board called a special meeting on Thursday for Dec. 15 to consider the 21 books residents asked the board to reevaluate.
"We are hoping to arrive at a final vote and decision," said Tony Vasquez, the board's chairperson. Residents will be able to speak during citizens' communication at the beginning of the meeting, but no more additional books will be considered during the meeting.
In November, the advisory board held a public meeting in which they considered the fate of 21 books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children and young adult sections of the library. A group of 12 residents had asked the board to reevaluate the presences of these titles in the library. Some requested the books be removed entirely, while others merely asked that they be moved to a different section or be clearly marked with some form of rating system.
The board did not make a decision in November, saying that they needed more time to review all of the information.
"I would like for everyone involved to know that they have been heard and to please understand that this is not easy for anyone on either side of the discussion," said Vasquez. "All members have been given the same information to consider, and, therefore, I trust will vote with the utmost respect for the greater good."
Vasquez said he has reviewed each of the 21 books and has is own opinions on each, but ultimately the decision will have to be made by the board as a group.
"I consider us to be a strong group, who volunteer our time to serve because we care about the library and the community we live in," he said. He added that he has the utmost respect for the library staff and the work that they do.
He expects the board to vote on the books as a whole and not individually.
