For 27 years, Shanna Gashy worked as an LVN who specialized in taking care of Victoria's elderly.
But a series of health issues made it impossible for Gashy to sustain her career. In 2016, Gashy broke her leg, and it didn't heal properly, making it harder for her to walk. COPD obstructed the airflow from her lungs, making it difficult to breathe. She found herself getting increasingly lethargic. At one point, Gashy's leg gave out while she was at work, and she fell to the ground.
"That was the hard thing for me," Gashy said. "I made really good money. I never had to depend on anybody. When this happened, it was just like, I couldn’t believe it."
For the next four years, Gashy found herself without a steady source of income and unable to qualify for disability assistance, which made it impossible to afford an apartment. She bounced from place to place, spending some weeks living on the street and others with friends and families. As someone who was accustomed to taking care of other people, Gashy said it was difficult to find herself in a position where she needed help. She said she felt herself becoming sicker from the stress and anxiety of living without a permanent home.
"I’m a people pleaser, so I would be cleaning the house and babysitting and doing the laundry," Gashy said. "I wasn’t doing anything for me. I was too worried about getting kicked out and making 'em mad."
In February, local nonprofits and volunteers completed Victoria County's annual Point-in-Time count, an effort mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to document the area's homeless population. The county found 42 community members living in shelters and 84 unsheltered people — which includes those living in the street or in their car — up slightly from a year ago.
Until recently, Gashy would have been among those included in the count. But at the start of 2021, she finally had two strokes of good fortune. Gashy qualified for an apartment offered through a program administered by Mid-Coast Family Services, a local nonprofit that covers the entire cost of rent for people with no income or 90% of the cost for people with limited income. And after a long battle, a court granted her request for disability assistance, including the back pay she was owed.
The program, said Mid-Coast CEO Ginny Stafford, is inspired by an approach to assisting the homeless called "housing first." This approach, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness in order to help them pursue their personal goals and improve their quality of life.
Mid-Coast has about 60 of these fully or heavily subsidized apartments available for those who qualify, Stafford said.
"Let’s say you’re living on the street, and you do get a disability check, $744, while rent is $750," Stafford said. "You’re never going to be able to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. You don’t have bootstraps to pull up."
Gashy is now settled into a cozy apartment in Victoria, where she lives with her cat CC, short for "Crazy Calico." She has befriended several of her neighbors and has been glad to have the chance to kick back and have her friends over. In the fall, she is considering reenrolling at Victoria College, where she became an LVN, to take sociology and psychology classes.
"I get to take care of me," Gashy said. "I get to concentrate on me. I can do facials, pedicures, which I haven’t done — but I could."
The freeze and the virus
In a typical year, the Point-in-Time Count is more than just a numerical survey, said Keith Rucker, president of Victoria's homeless coalition. Survey takers usually chat with the people included in the count to ask them whether they need help.
But this year, because of the pandemic, the survey was an "observational" count to reduce direct contact between survey takers and homeless community members.
"That survey asks about the reasons you’re homeless, what resources do you need," Rucker said. "With the observational count, you don’t get that. It’s less personable."
Fortunately, Stafford said, employees at local food and housing assistance programs in Victoria work year-round to stay in touch with people who do not have stable housing and keep tabs on how they're doing. When temperatures plummeted in mid-February and mismanagement of the state's electrical grid led to widespread blackouts, those personal connections proved critically important.
In past years, Trinity Episcopal Church opened up the Pine Street Community Center to provide a warm shelter during cold-weather events, Stafford said. The center can accommodate about 30 people, but at that point it starts to get "really, really crowded," which made it a less safe option during the pandemic.
This year, the demand for a safe place to stay soared as the temperatures dropped and outages started. Stafford, Rucker and other volunteers worked to book homeless community members into hotel rooms, maxing out credit cards in the process. They expected to book rooms just for the 84 unsheltered people counted during the Point-in-Time Count, Stafford said. But ultimately, they ended up booking 99 hotel rooms for a total of 148 people. Some of them ended up staying for 10 nights, which Stafford said was "uncharted territory."
And it wasn't just homeless people who were affected. Stafford said one of Mid-Coast's crisis lines got 227 calls from people concerned about the weather from Sunday to Wednesday on the week of the freeze. Many of the calls came from people whose homes or apartments lost power and heat, leading to dire safety concerns. Hotline workers provided as much help as they could, in one case by telling people in cold homes to heat a pot of water up with candles.
"They needed to go to their in-laws," Stafford said. "They didn’t know how to de-ice their steps. They didn’t know, 'How cold can it be before we die?' We got some really, really scary calls."
Those fears were not unfounded. Across Texas, dozens of people died during the outages, including more than 40 in Houston alone.
In Victoria, the hotel rooms helped get many people safely off the street, but other nonprofits pitched in, not to mention the many churches and schools that opened up warming centers and distributed food and water.
Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of Victoria's Salvation Army branch, said the shelter hosted about 12 people during the outages, which is lower than its normal capacity of 18 but higher than the pandemic-restricted capacity of nine.
"Even though we continue following safety protocols, we would not turn somebody away if we were over our limit," Jones said. "We’re not going to leave people out in the cold."
Gashy said she was safe at home in her new apartment, where the power stayed on, although the water supply cut out twice.
"We did good," she said. "I never stressed out."
The years ahead
Victoria's mayor, Rawley McCoy, said his home lost power about 25 times during an 18-month period around 2014. At that point, McCoy said, he bought a generator, which sustained his home through Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the freeze in February.
McCoy praised the many people in Victoria who stepped up during the storm, from the churches who opened their doors to the first responders and city employees who conducted welfare checks. But he said the outages showed that big changes are needed both statewide and locally.
"We’re all being forced to create our own grid with backup generators and everything like that," McCoy said. "It is a broad problem that needs to be addressed at every level of government."
In Victoria, McCoy said the city needs to build more affordable housing to safeguard against future disasters. Older housing tends to have poor insulation and more exposed piping, especially elevated pier and beam houses, McCoy said.
Another issue, McCoy said, is that some of the larger shelters in Victoria are geared towards hurricanes, not winter emergencies. The Victoria Community Center does not currently have a backup generator, he said. The FEMA dome at St. Joseph High School, where some residents took shelter during Harvey, has a generator, but that generator only provides enough power to vent the facility, not to heat it.
The city is already at work purchasing more generators, spokesperson Ashley Strevel said. A $1-million project funded by FEMA through the Texas Department of Emergency Management will install two 400 kW diesel generators at the community center and the Victoria Police Department.
Mid-Coast Family Services is still working to recoup the money it spent on hotel rooms during the freeze, but Stafford said the community has been very supportive. Meanwhile, the nonprofit is working to build a new congregate shelter facility with showers and a room where case workers can help people work on benefit claims and other forms.
"We're in it for the long haul," Stafford said.
