The health care and social assistance industry is the largest employer in Victoria, according to U.S. census data, representing 16.5% of employees in the city. With that comes nurses that are at the front line of patient care that may come faced with burnout. Here are some tips from nurses Nurse Journal spoke to on how to deal with nurse burnout.

1. Notice the signs of burnout: Nurses must first recognize the signs of burnout in order to prevent it, according to Nurse Journal, noting symptoms such as fatigue, dreading going to work, feeling underappreciated and feeling constantly overworked. It is also important for nursing supervisors and health care leadership to notice the signs as well so they can position themselves to best support and accommodate their nursing staff.

"Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system," said Tina Gerardi, a registered nurse the journal interviewed. "When they're feeling overworked, physically and mentally exhausted, and not appreciated, it diminishes staff morale and can result in resignations and instability in the workplace."

2. Build strong interpersonal relationships: Building strong relationships at home and at work is critical to combating burnout, Gerardi said. Those strong relationships and having someone to talk to can take some of the pressure off the individual nurses.

"While nurses can turn to colleagues and managers for support, it's important that they have someone outside of work who can listen to their concerns, and give the emotional support needed to help nurses return to their next shift feeling present and prepared," she said.

3. Set Boundaries Between Work and Personal Life: Doing this is easier said than done, Gerardi said, but when a nurse's shift ends leaving the concerns and worries of work at work and being present in the moment during their personal time helps.

4. Get Enough Sleep: Even if a nurse needs to significantly adjust their sleep schedule, getting enough sleep is critical according to Nurse Journal. Enough sleep can improve alertness, concentration, stamina, mood, and motivation.

5. Care for Your Physical and Mental Health: Multiple experienced nurses stress the importance of maintaining a regular exercise routine coupled with a well-balanced diet, according to Nurse Journal. Nurses should exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, including walks during breaks at work and a scheduled workout time after shifts, Gerardi said.

"Making time for this physical break will help your body feel rejuvenated and give your mind a mental break from the work at hand," she said.

Nurses are also encouraged to take care of their mental health by taking time off when needed and if necessary taking sick days if they start feeling the symptoms of burnout, said LaCresha Sims, a productivity and mindset coach and former nurse to Nurse Journal.

6. Seek Out Regular Therapy or Assistant Programs: When possible, nurses should take advantage of any therapeutic or counseling services offered by their institution, according to Nurse Journal. They can also find these types of services outside of work.

Rita Trofino, a registered nurse and associate dean of the School of Health Sciences at St. Francis University who spoke to Nurse Journal, suggests that nursing professionals talk to their human resources department to locate employee assistance programs or individual or group therapy options.