China recently killed 40% of its swine after they became feverish and lethargic.
Joe Paschal, a professor and extension livestock specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will talk about what that means for the United States and how it can protect itself from a similar fate at this year’s South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
He said that in a few years, the U.S. departments of agriculture and commerce will come up with a way to track livestock as it moves from state to state so it can trace it back to its source if an animal becomes diseased.
Right now, it’s against the law to bring fresh or cured pork products into the U.S. and people doing so are identified by forms they fill out when coming through a port of entry.
“No major diseases have snuck in, but all it will take is one person to not be honest on that form,” Paschal said.
He said the government currently tracks the movement of sheep and goats because they can get scrapie, a fatal, degenerative disease affecting their central nervous system.
He said tracking and tracing helped eradicate brucellosis in cows, which caused decreased milk production, weight loss, loss of young, infertility and lameness.
According to the USDA, 124,000 herds had brucellosis in 1956. By 1992, that number had dropped to 700 herds. Today, all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are brucellosis-free.
Paschal said today, cattle can go from Texas to Louisiana with a veterinarian’s note attesting they are healthy, but they are not uniquely identified.
That may change in a few years for rodeo and breeding stock.
He said some ranchers might be concerned about the cost, but the government has given tags away for free in the past.
He said as for China, it’s demand for pork won’t decrease even though it’s supply has.
“They’re likely to get it from the United States because next to China, we’re the second largest pork producer in the world,” he said.
