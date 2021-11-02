A jury trial is underway for a Victoria man accused of recklessly causing the death of a passenger when he crashed his motorcycle in 2018.
On Monday, a trial began for Adam Clayton Tucker. Tucker, 47, is accused of causing the death of Kelsey Renee Benedict, 23, of Robstown, who was thrown from his motorcycle after crashing on a rural Victoria County farm road in November 2018.
That evening, Benedict was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Tucker on Farm-to-Market Road 236 near Beck Road West, according to a previous Victoria Advocate article. The crash seriously injured Tucker and killed Benedict.
Almost a year later, Tucker was indicted by a Victoria County grand jury for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in October 2019 and was arrested soon after. He has remained in the Victoria County Jail since then, according to online jail records.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who investigated the crash determined Tucker was intoxicated at the time of the crash and that he was responsible for Benedict’s death, according to his arrest warrant.
The charges for the 2018 crash came more than 25 years after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for crashing head-on with an SUV in 1994, which left a Cuero husband dead and a wife severely injured.
Investigators thought Tucker, who was 20 then, was intoxicated at the time of the crash on Upper Mission Valley Road near Carefree Drive, where he currently lives, according to a Victoria Advocate article from that time. The husband was killed in that crash while the wife was severely injured.
For that crash, Tucker was given a deferred sentence that kept him out of prison, receiving probation. However, Tucker went on to violate his probation conditions when he was accused of assaulting of a 16-year-old girl.
Tucker was registered as a high-risk, lifetime sex offender in December 2002 by the Department of Criminal Justice after he was convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact in 1998.
After the jury was selected on Monday, they heard opening statements from Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries, who is prosecuting the case, and Robert Earnest Williams, II, a Houston attorney appointed to represent Tucker, according to court records.
