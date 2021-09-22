A fire that damaged a house in northwestern Victoria County on Tuesday was one of several caused by lightning strikes this year.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 9:49 p.m. after the residents, who were standing outside of the house at the time of the lightning strike, called about a fire.
A single-story, wood-framed house in the 200 block of Live Oak Drive near Mission Valley sustained significant damage from heat and smoke, including damage to its roof and attic, said Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal.
The fire was extinguished about 10:22 p.m. by firefighters after it progressed to the attic of the house, said Capt. David Pillar.
Water damage was also present throughout the house after firefighters sprayed water to contain the flames.
The interior of the house sustained minor water damage and was largely unaffected by the flames because the fire was contained to the attic, Pillar said.
Castillo said no injuries were reported during the incident. The occupants declined help from the American Red Cross and decided to stay at a hotel, he said.
The occupants could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
There was a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers forecast for Victoria when the fire occurred Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
At least three other fires in the county are thought to have been started by lightning this year.
“They aren’t very common, but it is weird to have this many in such a short amount of time,” Pillar said.
In May, lightning near Mission Valley destroyed a Coletoville Road home and car, and a second lightning strike likely burned a Lone Tree Road home’s kitchen, Pillar said.
There has been at least one other fire caused by lightning in recent months.
