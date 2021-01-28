When Martha Canchola’s Bloomington home burned early this month, she thought she had seen the worst. But news of her son’s death in a crash Thursday shook her.
“I am still in shock, still reeling,” the 54-year-old mother said later that day. “It does not feel real.”
Her son’s death comes about two weeks after fire destroyed her home on Indiana Drive. Canchola, who was the only person home at the time, escaped without injury after a neighbor noticed the fire and warned her.
About 7 a.m. Thursday, Canchola’s son Floyd Valdez, 35, of Victoria, was killed when a pickup truck struck him on U.S. 87 South, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling in the south outside lane of the highway when it struck Valdez, who was walking south on the highway, San Miguel said.
The truck’s front-right bumper struck Valdez, who came to rest on the shoulder of the highway.
A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man who was driving the pickup then stopped on the shoulder of the highway and remained at the scene, San Miguel said.
Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker 15 minutes after the crash was reported to dispatchers.
The driver of the pickup could not see Valdez because Valdez was wearing dark clothing, San Miguel said. An investigation into the crash by the department is underway.
Because Canchola’s home in Bloomington was destroyed by a fire caused by faulty wiring on her porch, she was staying with family when she learned of her son’s death.
“It is all so much right now,” said Canchola, who lost most of her personal belongings in the fire. “I can’t believe he is gone.”
Her son loved the sport of baseball deeply and worked for a family member making T-shirts and ballcaps. She said seeing him without a ballcap on was a rare sight.
“It was his sport. He loved to play ball with family and loved the game,” she said.
Canchola said she does not know how to cope with the news.
“He was the light of my life. My baby boy,” she said.
