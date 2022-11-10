The Victoria Area Homeless Coalition will host events next week as part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week.
Among those events are individual challenges to get a better understanding of what people who are homeless go through on a daily basis, resource drives, education opportunities and spending one night homeless at 8 p.m Nov. 18 to 8 a.m. Nov. 19 as part of the “One Night Without a Home” event in DeLeon Plaza.
The week of events will kick off with two challenges for people to participate in. The first one Monday will be the food stamp or SNAP challenge where people are challenged to eat on $4.15 per person for a day or for the whole week and the second is Transportation Tuesday where people are challenged to use a form of public transportation to access their daily needs.
“If you play along, you know, it’s really, really difficult,” coalition member Sarrah Beaver said. “I think a lot of the activities will hopefully, like, if people take part in it, they’ll be able to see what somebody sort of goes through.”
There are things that people partaking in the challenges won’t go through, such as being asked to leave, being looked down on, disease, addiction, and not sleeping, but she hopes the challenges help provide some understanding of what people who are homeless go through, Beaver said.
There will be a Days of Care event at Christ’s Kitchen on Wednesday, where people who are homeless can get resources such as health screenings, resources, care packages and food gift cards.
People can give to the Day of Care with donations such as food gift cards to H-E-B, Walmart and fast food places at a minimum of $10, said Kim Pickens, coalition member and Humility Project co-founder and director.
“Those things help with toiletries and eating meals over the weekend,” Pickens said.
Donations can be delivered to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday or someone can contact Pickens directly at krpickens@gmail.com, she said.
On Thursday at the University of Houston-Victoria where a panel of those who’ve experienced homelessness will recount their experiences in an attempt to educate students and the public about what they go through, Beaver said.
“I really like the idea of talking to people who are younger that are just getting out from underneath their parents’ view of the world and they’re starting to learn their own view of the world,” Beaver said. “I want to be able to put the humanity of the homeless in front of them.”
The week will round off with a One Night Without a Home event Nov. 18 in DeLeon Plaza and the Walk with the Homeless event Saturday, she said.
“You’re going to get a little taste of what it’s like, the uncomfortableness,” Beaver said.
The goal of the event isn’t to simulate homelessness but rather to raise awareness, she said.
“I guess just want to ignite a caring spark of hope for wanting to care for everybody in the community, regardless if they have a roof over their head or not,” Beaver said.