Victoria Area Homeless Coalition event schedule

Monday: Food stamp or SNAP challenge

Tuesday: Transportation Tuesday

Wednesday: Days of Care, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave.

Thursday: Faces of Homelessness Panel, 2:30-3:45 p.m. at the University of Houston-Victoria, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., UHV West Room 204.

Nov. 18: One Night Without a Home, 8 p.m. Nov. 18- 8 a.m. Nov. 19, DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St.

Nov 19: Walk with the Homeless, 8 a.m. Nov. 19 on a route starting from Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St. and finishing as Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave.

For more information visit facebook.com/vahctx or facebook.com/bewellvictoria/