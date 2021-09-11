Victoria attorney Julie Bauknight on Friday announced her intent to file as a Republican candidate for district judge of the 267th Judicial District.
Bauknight, 53, has practiced family law for 24 years. Before then, she served in Victoria County for four years as an assistant district attorney, which saw her handling misdemeanor and juvenile matters and second chairing a capital murder trial alongside the then-district attorney, George Filley, according to a news release announcing her candidacy.
Bauknight has concentrated her practice in family law matters, which comprise more than 50% of the cases in the district courts and as much as 90% of the cases in Victoria’s district courts.
Bauknight said she has been active in the community through the years by serving in organizations like the Junior League of Victoria, Cattle Barron’s Ball and many school organizations related to her children. In addition, she has been on the board of the Victoria County Bar Association for the past four years and is currently in her second term as president of the organization.
She is a longtime resident of Victoria, having moved there with her family at the age of 4, according to the news release. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1986. She is the daughter of, Bruce and Vicki Bauknight and the mother of four children, who are all St. Joseph High School graduates.
Bauknight said she is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the community and the surrounding communities "in a way that provides fairness and equal justice for all," according to the news release.
“Court is always hard and emotional, and it is often a terrible time in a person’s life. I hope that I can bestow confidence to these individuals with the assurance that they will be seen and heard by me and that I will apply the law fairly, regardless of the person’s background," she said in the news release. "The community can rest assured that I will rule on cases, in accordance with the law, and I will not legislate from the bench.”
Bauknight graduated from St. Mary’s School of Law in May 1993 after earning her bachelor's degree from Southwestern University in English with minors in Spanish and political science.
The 267th Judicial District, which is currently presided over by District Judge Robert Bell, includes the six counties of Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Refugio.
The last day to register to vote in time for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4, according to the Victoria County elections website. Early voting runs Oct. 18 — Oct. 29, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 22, received, not postmarked.
