SBS-Making Christmas About Community
Nov. 26 • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
DeLeon Plaza, Victoria
Come experience Victoria’s own small businesses like never before from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We will have vendors selling food, drinks, merchandise to start your holiday shopping. Kids fun area also is free. Santa and Mrs. Santa will visit from the North Pole from 1-3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase after 4 p.m. Our Community Christmas Kick-off Party will be from 4-8 p.m.
Holiday Artisans Market
Dec. 1 – 2 • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St.
museumofthecoastalbend.org/visit-mcb/events/event/2022/12/01/default-calendar/holiday-artisans-market
Jingle & Mingle!
Dec. 1 • 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
361-550-6419
E. Vincent Wood Exhibit
Dec. 1 – Jan. 22
Nave Museum
Mother Cluckers Downtown Christmas Block Party
Dec. 2 • 6 - 10 p.m.
Downtown Victoria Forrest to Juan Linn streets
//mothercluckersmarket.net/12%2F2-downtown-block-party
Christmas on the Square
Dec. 2 • 5 - 9 p.m.
DeLeon Plaza
Lighted Christmas Parade
Dec. 3 • 6 p.m.
Downtown Victoria
3rd Annual Oh What Fun Christmas
Dec. 3 • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Velocity Powersports, 2604 N. Navarro St.
facebook.com/VelocityofVictoria
The Nutcracker
Dec. 8 – 11
Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
victoriaballet.org/the-nutcracker.html
Hwy 87 Trade Days Market
Dec. 17 • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North
361-572-9604
Downtown Victoria Art Walk with Crossroads Art House
Dec. 17 • 1 - 6 p.m.
Stained Glass Tour
Dec. 17 • 5:30 p.m.
DeLeon Plaza
Victoria Main Street Program
Decorate Cookies for Santa with Santa Rita Market
Dec. 11 • 6 p.m.
2914 N. Laurent St.
Event by Santa Rita Market and Crossroads Art House
Tickets: crossroadsarthouse.org/events/cookie-decorating-with-srm-2