SBS-Making Christmas About Community

Nov. 26 • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

DeLeon Plaza, Victoria

Come experience Victoria’s own small businesses like never before from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We will have vendors selling food, drinks, merchandise to start your holiday shopping. Kids fun area also is free. Santa and Mrs. Santa will visit from the North Pole from 1-3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase after 4 p.m. Our Community Christmas Kick-off Party will be from 4-8 p.m.

Holiday Artisans Market

Dec. 1 – 2 • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St.

museumofthecoastalbend.org/visit-mcb/events/event/2022/12/01/default-calendar/holiday-artisans-market

Jingle & Mingle!

Dec. 1 • 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

361-550-6419

E. Vincent Wood Exhibit

Dec. 1 – Jan. 22

Nave Museum

navemuseum.org

Mother Cluckers Downtown Christmas Block Party

Dec. 2 • 6 - 10 p.m.

Downtown Victoria Forrest to Juan Linn streets

//mothercluckersmarket.net/12%2F2-downtown-block-party

Christmas on the Square

Dec. 2 • 5 - 9 p.m.

DeLeon Plaza

Lighted Christmas Parade

Dec. 3 • 6 p.m.

Downtown Victoria

3rd Annual Oh What Fun Christmas

Dec. 3 • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Velocity Powersports, 2604 N. Navarro St.

facebook.com/VelocityofVictoria

The Nutcracker

Dec. 8 – 11

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.

victoriaballet.org/the-nutcracker.html

Hwy 87 Trade Days Market

Dec. 17 • 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North

361-572-9604

Downtown Victoria Art Walk with Crossroads Art House

Dec. 17 • 1 - 6 p.m.

Stained Glass Tour

Dec. 17 • 5:30 p.m.

DeLeon Plaza

Victoria Main Street Program

victoriamainstreet.org

Decorate Cookies for Santa with Santa Rita Market

Dec. 11 • 6 p.m.

2914 N. Laurent St.

Event by Santa Rita Market and Crossroads Art House

Tickets: crossroadsarthouse.org/events/cookie-decorating-with-srm-2

Recommended For You


Tags