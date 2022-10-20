The importance of representing Victoria's growing Latin American culture will continue as the community's demographics diversify.
It is with this in mind Victoria will celebrate Día de Muertos thanks to the VTX Día De Muertos Community Event Committee, with the festivities set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot in front of Casa De Luna.
"It's not Mexican Halloween," committee member Josh Vega said. "It's a celebration of life."
Día de Muertos originates from the combination of the celebration of religious rituals brought to Mexico by the Spanish and the commemoration of the Day of the Dead that Indigenous people carried out since pre-Hispanic times, according to the Mexican government's website.
All month, the committee has put on events to educate and teach people about the culture behind behind Día de Muertos, Vega said.
This includes classes, such as a sugar skull workshop at the Victoria Art League 6-8 p.m. Thursday; a paper marigold workshop 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Nave Museum; and one on mask making 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Houston-Victoria.
"We want to be as true to what Día de Muertos is about," Vega said.
The Victoria celebration is called Día de Muertos as it is referred to in Central Mexico where it originated, as opposed to another common usage, Día de los Muertos, Vega said.
The coming events will build to the Día de Muertos celebration on Oct. 29 and the procession at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Casa De Luna, he said.
Altars have been made for the occasion that will be on display at the Victoria Public Library through Nov. 1.
"In this Day of the Dead celebration, death does not represent an absence but a living presence; death is a symbol of life that materializes in the offered altar," according to the Mexican government website. "In this sense, it is a celebration that carries great popular importance since it includes various meanings, from philosophical to material."
For the celebration, there will be face paint, altars, vendors, Folklorico dancers, food, art on display and music, Vega said.
The event as a whole is important to those putting it on regardless of whether they grew up with the tradition, he said.
Vega didn't grow up celebrating Día de Muertos, but since being involved with the committee, he has grown to appreciate it. He said he and the committee want to share that appreciation with the Victoria community.
"We want it to be our own and stay true to the roots of it," Vega said. "(The event) is really thoughtful."
For committee member Genevieve Robles, this year's Día de Muertos ceremony takes on special meaning, as it is the first time she will celebrate the event since her brother died last October.
It is also the first time the event will be held in Victoria since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Robles said.
"We've lost so many loved ones in the past year," she said. "We just wanted to make an event for the community to enjoy."
During the celebration there will be a community altar where people who attend can place pictures of their loved ones and honor them, she said. The altar will remain up through Nov 3.
She also encourages people to join the procession on Nov. 2 and to bring a picture of their loved ones to honor them as well.