As Victoria continues to have its growing Latin American population, the importance of representing that culture will grow in importance.
It is with this in mind Victoria will be celebrating Día de Muertos all month as put on by the VTX Día De Muertos Community Event committee with the celebration set for 5 p.m Oct. 29 in the parking lot in front of Casa De Luna.
"It's not Mexican Halloween," committee member Josh Vega said. "It's a celebration of life."
All month, the committee has put on events to educate and teach people about the culture behind behind Día de Muertos, Vega said.
This includes workshops such as a sugar skull workshop at the Victoria Art League 6-8 p.m. Thursday, a paper marigold workshop 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Nave Museum and a mask making workshop 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Houston-Victoria.
"We want to be as true to what Día de Muertos is about," Vega said.
Día de Muertos originates from the combination of the celebration of religious rituals brought to Mexico by the Spanish and the commemoration of the Day of the Dead that Indigenous people carried out since pre-Hispanic times, according to the Mexican government's website.
The Victoria celebration is called Día de Muertos as opposed to the Día de los Muertos because it is what it's called in Central Mexico where it originated, Vega said.
These events will build to the Día de Muertos celebration on Oct. 29 and the procession at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Casa De Luna, he said.
Altars have also been made for the occasion that will be on display at the Victoria Public Library through Nov. 1.
"In this Day of the Dead celebration, death does not represent an absence but a living presence; death is a symbol of life that materializes in the offered altar," according to the Mexican government website. "In this sense, it is a celebration that carries great popular importance since it includes various meanings, from philosophical to material."
For the celebration, there will be face paint, altars, vendors, folklorico dancers, food, art on display and music, Vega said.
The event as a whole is important to those putting it on regardless of whether they grew up with the tradition or not, he said.
Vega didn't grow up with the traditions, but since being involved with the event's committee, he has grown to appreciate it, and he and the committee want to share that appreciation with the Victoria community.
"We want it to be our own and stay true to the roots of it," Vega said. "(The event) is really thoughtful."
For event committee member Genevieve Robles, this year's Día de Muertos ceremony takes on special meaning as it is the first time she will be celebrating the event since her brother died in October last year.
It is also the first time the event has been held in Victoria since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Robles said.
"We've lost so many loved ones in the past year," she said. "We just wanted to make an event for the community to enjoy."
During the celebration there will be a community altar where people who attend can place pictures of their loved ones and honor them, she said. The altar will remain up through Nov 3.
She also encourages people to join the procession on Nov. 2 and to bring a picture of their loved to honor them as well.