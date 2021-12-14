Among the recommendations given by an ad hoc committee formed to review Victoria's city charter is a recommendation to adopt a four-year term limit for elected officials.
"This is a term limit provision," said city attorney Thomas Gwosdz. "City Councilmembers will be prohibited from serving more than four consecutive terms in their seat."
After four consecutive terms, elected officials would be ineligible to serve in the same office for a period of one year, after which they would be able to run for that same seat again.
However, said Gwosdz, they would be able to run for other eligible offices, for example a regular district Councilmember could run for the council seat of the super district he resides within or for mayor.
Term limits would begin once the charter is updated and would not retroactively apply to terms current City Councilmembers have already served.
The committee also recommended 13 other proposals. Many of the proposals simply delete redundancies, ensure compliance with state law or provide clarity.
Proposition N, however, would amend the charter to provide for a process for reconstituting the City Council when a quorum of the Council has been lost due to multiple deaths, injuries or other causes.
Gwosdz said this was added in response to a few unique situations seen across Texas where city councils were left without enough members to form a quorum, due to deaths or recall election efforts.
"If you can't bring together a quorum, you can't even order an election to fill those seats," said Gwosdz. "Now it is becoming more common to include a disaster provision in the charter that explains how to reconstitute City Council."
No action was taken on the charter proposals at Tuesday's meeting. However, Council will continue discussing the propositions when it meets again in January.
Any charter amendments must be approved by voters. The city expects to finalize the propositions that will appear on the ballot by early February and will then call a special election for May 7.
More information on the charter review process and a full list of the propositions can be found on the city's website: victoriatx.gov/charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.