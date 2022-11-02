Victoria City Council approves DeLeon Plaza design contract

As part of the city's downtown master plan, an expansion to DeLeon Plaza has been in the works for a while, and on Tuesday, the city council approved the design and construction administration contract for the development.
The expansion is a key development ahead of the city's bicentennial celebration in 2024, and the contract was awarded to Austin-based firm Freese and Nichols.
The scope of services includes project management, final design, bid phase services, construction phase services, utility survey, traffic signalization modification and more, according to the agenda item.
The contract will pay Freese and Nichols $483,000 for the design of the expansion and management of the bid process and other project aspects, said Danielle Williams, city economic development director.
"With any construction project, you risk things happening, so it's important we have enough time that allows for proper construction and anything that may come along away so we can still pull off a successful event (the bicentennial) in 2024," Williams said. "The sooner the better so we can get the ball rolling."
During the meeting, the council expressed some concerns over the initial design, but most concerns were minor and could be addressed in the next few months over the initial design period, City Manager Jesús Garza said to the council.
"We're going to have three to four months to really pin down what we want to set in stone with this design and I think we'll work it out," Williams said. "It's fluid and flexible right now and I think we're going to have enough time to get it all figured out."
The DeLeon Plaza expansion is expected to expand the plaza over the section of Forrest Street between it and One O'Connor Plaza, adding a stage for entertainment as well as public restrooms and a programmable water fixture.
The water fixture will recycle water, so it shouldn't use more than what's in its tank, Williams said.
To pay for the service, $360,000 will be allocated from the city's 2022 utility fund, $70,000 will be come from 2023 motel tax funds and $53,000 will be spent from Texas Department of Transportation overpass funds.
District 3 Councilman Duane Crocker did not attend the meeting.
In other business:
- The city approved a contract with AEP Texas to continue with Phase 2 of the LED street light fixture replacement plan. This phase will replace the north side of the city's lights after completing the south side's lights this year. The second phase of the plan is expected to start in February and finish in July.
- Council approved two contracts with CivilCorp for design services for the extension and improvements of conceptual designs for Wagner Way and Lingo Lane/Magruder Drive for an amount of $175,000 and $40,000, respectively.
- Approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Interlocal Agreement with the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission to operate Victoria Public Transit for $228,855. Mayor Jeff Bauknight voted against the agreement, saying he hoped this year's agreement would include more businesses on the route.