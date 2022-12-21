The Victoria City Council unanimously approved two grants for the Texas Zoo and Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach center Tuesday.
The two grants, both amounting to $500,000, are funded by the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received during the pandemic from the federal government.
Funds for the Texas Zoo will go to help with renovation and restoration of exhibits, landscaping, flood mitigation, adoption of a master plan and more. The Billy Cattan funds will help in building a residential detox and treatment facility.
The money for both grants must be spent by June 30, 2024, and both entities are expected to submit quarterly reports to the city, which include statements on construction activity and expenditures, according to the city council's agenda.
How the funds would be distributed has been an almost year-long process with the aim of the projects being transformative for the Victoria community, said City Manager Jesús Garza.
The zoo has an opportunity of being an economic generator for the city because it's on city property and an opportunity to generate tourism, Garza said.
The last time the Texas Zoo had a master plan was in the early 2000s, and the aim for this master plan is more robust and include public input similar to how the city develops its master plans, he said.
"Having a master plan, we feel will help facilitate a capital campaign for improvements and possibly (the city's) involvement over time," Garza said.
The funds will address various necessary improvements around the zoo, he said.
The Billy Cattan center's project is expected to be the first overnight facility for substance abuse and co-occurring psychiatric disorder treatment and be located in southeast Victoria near the intersection of SH 185 and U.S. 59, Garza said.
"Those are assets to the community that will last for years and years and years," said Councilman Andrew Young.
The city has $250,000 in ARPA funds left to distributed that are expected to go to the Salvation Army for a day center to provide a place for area the homeless to shower, get clothes washed and other services, Garza said.
The city is currently waiting for paperwork on Salvation Army's end before presenting final approval to the council, he said.