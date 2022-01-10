The Victoria City Council adopted a newly-drawn district map at a special meeting Monday.
The city was required to redraw the district map after the 2020 federal census revealed shifts in the populations of the current districts, said City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz.
“The prior districts had become unequal due to population growth in the northern half of the city over the last decade,” Gwosdz said. “The 2020 census revealed that the population difference between the largest and smallest council district is now too large.”
The census revealed the largest district, District 3, had a population of 19,368, while the smallest district, District 1 had a population of 11,643, Gwosdz said. Districts are required to be within 10% of a target population of 16,370, and neither district met that requirement.
The target population represents the number of people that would live in a district should the city’s population be evenly distributed between all districts, Gwosdz said.
The newly drawn district boundaries will see District 3’s population reduced to 16,941 and District 1’s increased to 15,763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.