Victoria building mugs
Buy Now

The Victoria City Council meets at the municipal court building, 107 W. Juan Linn St.

 Kayla Renie | krenie@vicad.com

The Victoria City Council adopted a newly-drawn district map at a special meeting Monday.

The city was required to redraw the district map after the 2020 federal census revealed shifts in the populations of the current districts, said City Attorney Thomas Gwosdz.

“The prior districts had become unequal due to population growth in the northern half of the city over the last decade,” Gwosdz said. “The 2020 census revealed that the population difference between the largest and smallest council district is now too large.”

The census revealed the largest district, District 3, had a population of 19,368, while the smallest district, District 1 had a population of 11,643, Gwosdz said. Districts are required to be within 10% of a target population of 16,370, and neither district met that requirement.

The target population represents the number of people that would live in a district should the city’s population be evenly distributed between all districts, Gwosdz said.

The newly drawn district boundaries will see District 3’s population reduced to 16,941 and District 1’s increased to 15,763.

Recommended For You


Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Business Reporter

Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.