The Victoria City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss an amendment to the city’s building code on Tuesday.
In 2015 the city adopted the 2015 series of International Building Codes. The city is now considering updating building codes to reflect the 2021 International Building Codes, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The Board of Adjustment and Appeals unanimously recommended the approval of the 2021 International Building Codes after holding 17 workshops to gain input on the amendments, the agenda also stated.
The Council also plans to vote on an ordinance establishing the Victoria municipal court as a court of record. The ordinance was approved during a first reading in June, but a second and third reading are required before it can be established.
As a court of record, the municipal court will be required to keep a recorded transcript of proceeding, to have a judge that is an attorney, and will be granted criminal and civil jurisdiction.
The Council also plans to consider awarding a contract to J&R Contracting Inc of Victoria for the Airline Road water, sanitary sewer and street improvements project. J&R Contracting submitted a proposal for roughly $1,400,000. Their proposal estimates the project will be done in roughly 400 days.
The project will replace 2,400 linear feet of an water line and 860 linear feet of a concrete sanitary sewer line under Airline Road from Navarro Street to Laurent Street, and provide a mill and overlay the street, according to the agenda.
