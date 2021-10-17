Victoria County Animal Control is requesting Commissioners allow them to hire a new animal control officer before the new year.
The additional position was approved for the 2022 budget, but the department is asking for funding for the position to begin as soon as possible rather than waiting until Jan. 1.
"It's an HR issue," said Jose Flores, the county's chief animal control officer. "Two of our (animal control) officers are actually out. For medical reasons, they're unable to perform in the field."
Without those two officers, the department only has one other officer and a field supervisor that can respond to calls and perform out in the field, he said. And this past week one of those officers was out for previously approved time off.
"It's been extremely difficult, but we've managed to continue servicing the community to the best of our abilities," said Flores. "Hopefully, we can get someone in more sooner than later to start relieving some of that stress on the officers that are working in the field."
While they've been able to respond to every call so far, it has taken longer to get to calls and they've had to cut the amount of time they're able to dedicate to each call.
Where previously officers would dedicate 30 to 40 minutes to each call, a long call would now be 15 minutes, he said. That means if there are animals that run or are hard to catch, they're having to let them go for the time being.
"You can't chase after them, you can't pursue them, just because there's not enough time for it," said Flores.
The rain provided some relief last week, as animals tend to find shelter and hide when it rains, which means the department receives fewer calls, he said.
The fiscal year 2021 budget would have to be amended to begin the position earlier, but by how much will depend on how quickly they can get someone hired.
"Until then (our officers) will keep right on doing what they have to do," said Flores. "I have no doubt in my mind that they'll continue to give me the effort that they've been giving me."
