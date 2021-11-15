Victoria County could receive more than $600,000 from the state of Texas as part of a global opioid settlement.
During Commissioners Court Monday, Commissioners approved the states’ allocation method for the settlement proceeds, of which Texas is set to receive about $1.5 billion.
“This is not a done deal yet,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. “The state settlement requires that 90% of the state in terms of population sign onto the state’s settlement, which has not yet occurred.”
Local governmental entities within the state of Texas have until Jan. 2 to join.
Even if 90% does not join, Victoria County will still receive at least $118,000 from a separate settlement reached with Johnson & Johnson, said Zeller.
The funding from both settlements must be used to support any of a wide variety of strategies to fight the opioid crisis, according to the Texas Attorney General website.
“It’s a fairly broad range of uses within the realm of treating and mitigating opioid abuse,” said Zeller. “There’s a lot that we currently do that could be eligible uses for these funds, and there’s a lot that we can do additionally that would be eligible uses.”
Those uses could include expenses associated with drug use and addiction in the county jail or prevention programs throughout the community, he said.
The settlement will also require more oversight and accountability for drug distributors, including an independent monitor and the establishment of an independent clearinghouse to track opioid distribution nationwide and flag suspicious orders, according to the Texas Attorney General website. Johnson & Johnson will also be prohibited from selling or promoting opioids.
