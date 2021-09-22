Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley on Wednesday announced her intent to run for a third term in the office.
“I appreciate the trust they have given so far,” Easley, 52, said Wednesday. “I am looking forward to hopefully continuing this.”
Easley has been working in clerks offices in the county since 1994, getting her start as a deputy county clerk for Valerian Huvar, who served as county clerk for decades until 2011.
She transferred to the district attorney’s office in 1999 and then returned to the county clerk’s office when she defeated incumbent Robert Cortez in 2014, according to a news release announcing her intent to run for reelection.
Since taking office, Easley also worked to streamline the office and its public services. She received national recognition as the recipient of the Thomson Reuters’ Synergy Public Service Champion for Excellence in Crisis Management in 2018, which was awarded to her and her staff for assisting the public following Hurricane Harvey.
Easley is a graduate of Victoria-Stroman High School and Sam Houston State University. She has been married to her husband, Victoria County Constable Kenneth Easley Jr., for 25 years. They have a 22-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.
Easley said she is hopeful to continuing serving in the role for a third term.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Victoria County over these years. I enjoy helping people that come into our office,” she said in the news release. “Some days, it may be a simple question, but others it may be a life changing event. We honor our veterans, celebrate marriages and grieve with those who have lost loved ones, all while keeping your records safe.”
County clerks in Texas will be on the ballot in 2022 alongside the gubernatorial election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.