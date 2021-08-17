The Victoria County Clerk’s office will be closed to the public for a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley said the decision was made in an effort to prevent the further spread of respiratory disease among her staff and office visitors.

“It is not an easy decision to make,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “But it was made out of an abundance of caution for our community.”

The closure comes as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the Crossroads, where the state health department reported more than 300 new cases on Tuesday.

Easley said she expects the office to be open to the public again on Monday. Until then, the office will be sanitized daily and her employees will work remotely.

For marriage licenses, she said people can obtain them at the county clerks in surrounding counties.

“Marriage licenses may be obtained in any county in Texas and used throughout the state,” reads a news release about the closure posted on the clerk’s Facebook page. “Please visit the DeWitt, Jackson, Calhoun, Goliad or Refugio County Clerks’ offices.”

Easley said her staff will not be able to answer calls to the office, but can still be reached via email at vcc@vctx.org for general questions about the services offered by the office.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

