Commissioner Kevin Janak announced Monday his intention to seek the Republican nomination to serve a fifth term as the Precinct 2 Commissioner in Victoria County.
For Janak, one of the most important responsibilities as Commissioner is making sure he spends taxpayers money wisely.
“I’m very serious about saving and being very thrifty with their tax dollars,” said Janak. “I take pride in being a very thorough conservative voice on the court.”
Since he first became Commissioner in 2007, Janak said, he’s lead several initiatives to help save on costs for taxpayers, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices. The county now has energy contracts through 2034 at a price of 3 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
“This is tremendous with what we’re going through right now with high fuel prices,” he said. “If we did not have this in place, you could practically add another quarter million a year to our electrical budget.”
He’s also been involved in efforts to improve safety and fire protection at the Juvenile Justice Center and minimize the amount of local taxpayer dollars that subsidize housing of juveniles from other counties there. In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas in an initiative to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program, which provides matching funds for replacing old or unstable bridges to counties dealing with drainage projects that might otherwise be unable to pay for new bridges. He has used the program to replace six bridges in his precinct and will begin work on a seventh bridge soon.
Looking ahead, he said there are a number of drainage projects in the county he is looking forward to completing, including ones off of Parsons and Springwood roads.
“Another thing is that we have to make sure that the sheriff continues to receive what he continues to need to keep the public safe,” said Janak. “The men and ladies that put their lives on the line for us, we’ve got to give them the tools to do so.”
Janak has also served as Victoria County Judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in many community organizations, including the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.
He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Long Janak, 40 years ago, and together they have two sons and three granddaughters. His family is a longtime member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria.
