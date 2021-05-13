A town hall meeting for residents concerned with stray and loose dogs in Bloomington is in the works, a county commissioner said Thursday.
Danny Garcia, the commissioner representing Precinct 1 and the residents of the unincorporated community, said he is working with law enforcement officials to schedule the meeting.
He said the meeting will focus on educating residents on the issue, which, he said, is mostly caused by irresponsible pet ownership.
Part of the town hall will also be to inform residents about the applicability of the current laws.
“People need to know that the animal control officers will be issuing more citations to repeat offenders,” Garcia said. “I think it will be good to explain this to these folks.”
Garcia added that the issue is not unique to his precinct, and that he is working to think of other avenues.
“We are moving forward with the meeting, and (animal control) has started issuing more citations, and hopefully that will help ... but this is a not a new issue,” he said. “This has been a problem for a long time, even before I was here.”
“This is an issue in all of Victoria County,” he added. “We are all working on it.”
Garcia said Thursday he had not yet worked out a date for the meeting.
