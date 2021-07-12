The Victoria County Public Health Department will get a new animal control truck to replace one of three aging trucks now in use.
The Victoria County Commissioners on Monday approved spending up to $70,000 to replace the old truck.
“We’re not being blindsided by this,” said County Judge Ben Zeller. “We had talked about this at length during budget last year. It was a need then, and we knew that it would be arising again likely before January of this coming year.”
Animal Control has at least three trucks that will need replacing in the next six months or so, said David Gonzales, director of public health for Victoria County.
While the truck they are seeking to replace now has the most mileage, a number of their trucks have more than 250,000 miles and constant mechanical issues.
The new truck alone would cost around $40,000, said Gonzales, while the cages cost $22,000-$30,000. The more expensive cages include air conditioning.
“Given the 100 degree plus temperatures in the summer, I would think that having that climate control would be important to have,” said Zeller.
Money for the trucks will come from the County’s budget’s reserves.
According to the rain gauge at the Victoria Regional Airport, the county has received more than 50 inches of rain so far this year, said Rick McBrayer, the emergency management coordinator with the Office of Emergency Management.
He also urged Commissioners to continue reporting any damages in their precincts from the most recent rainfalls this past month.
“FEMA has not opened up the doors yet for federal funding, nor has the state, because of the thresholds we have to meet,” said McBrayer.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with the city of Victoria for the use of county facilities during the upcoming Bootfest.
The city will be allowed to use the parking lots of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, Victoria County Courthouse Annex and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. The usage will occur after the regular business hours of each location, except at the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re happy to assist,” said Zeller. “And hope it’s a good success.”
