The County of Victoria will receive $3,565 from the Texas Agrilife Extension Service as part of the Feral Hog Grant.

Across Texas, feral hogs do millions of dollars worth of damage annually, according to The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. From August 2020 until July 31, almost $500,000 worth of damage from feral hogs has been verified, according to documents included in the grant application.

Feral hogs will consume and trample a variety of crops in Texas and have been known to kill and consume lambs, kid goats and ground nesting birds.

More than $1,000O from the grant will be used to purchase ammunition, while another $1,000 will be spent on bait corn. The rest of the money will go to buy batteries, GPS, and trail cameras.

The county has also been allocated $33,344 from the Texas Department of Transportation through the County Assistance Program. Each precinct in the county will receive an equal amount to assist with maintaining county roads.

