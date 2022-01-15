The Victoria County Commissioner Court will consider on Monday forming a committee to prioritize county purchases made with American Rescue Plan funds.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The package included almost $350 billion in emergency funding for eligible government entities. The plan will issue $17.9 million to Victoria County and $14.5 million to the City of Victoria.
The members recommended to serve on the committee are Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, Precinct 4 Commissioner Clint Ives, Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer, County Engineer/Project Manager John Johnston, Victoria County Auditor Michelle Samford, and the county's grant administrator, Robin Knipling.
The committee will consult with department heads and other elected officials about certain purchases. Projects and purchases will be brought to court for final approval and budgeting individually.
On Jan. 6, the U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance defining how the funds could be used. It will take effect April 1. The new committee will also be tasked with interpreting those rules when considering projects to fund.
The commissioners have not spoken much about what the funds could be used for, electing to wait for the final guidance before publicizing plans.
Zeller previously told the Victoria Advocate he expects the court to use about $1.5 million to make up for lost revenue during 2020. Other needs were identified in the sheriff’s office, at Citizens Medical Center and from nonprofits in the community.
The county has a Jan. 31 deadline to submit its first quarterly project and expenditure report.
By Dec. 31, 2024, counties must obligate all recovery funds for specific projects and programs or risk losing them. By Dec. 31, 2026, counties must've spent all recovery funds and complete all associated projects. Reaming funds must be to the treasury.
