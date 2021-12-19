Victoria County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at Monday’s meeting before voting on whether to designate the southern portion of the Port of Victoria as a reinvestment zone.
“That sets the table for us to be able to more effectively recruit businesses out there, possibly to offer incentives if that’s needed,” said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. “That’s an effort that’s looking down the road at the growth and development we expected out there.”
If approved, the zone would last for five years without a project or for five years after the termination of a project. The designation is required for tax abatements and incentives to be offered in the area.
In June, the Court designated 700 acres in the northern portion of the port as a reinvestment zone ahead of granting a tax abatement to Zinc Resources for a steel byproduct processing facility in the area. Several residents expressed concerns about the reinvestment zone as well as offering Zinc Resources a tax abatement.
Commissioners also plan to formally approve a tier pay progression plan for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. The plan was given approval by Commissioners earlier in the year when they budgeted for it in the 2022 budget, but this will provide formal approval for the written policy related to it.
“This has been a priority of Sheriff (Justin) Marr to put this in place as an effort to help recruit and retain law enforcement officers,” said Zeller. “This is a big step in the right direction in our efforts to make sure our law enforcement folks have what they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.