Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson on Tuesday announced her intent to seek reelection.
“Her goal of striking a balance between aggressively prosecuting violent offenders and rehabilitating appropriate individuals has reduced recidivism and saved tax dollars,” according to a news release.
First elected in 2018, Filley Johnson’s first term in office has seen her deliver on promises made during her first campaign, including improving collaboration with law enforcement and community organizations, expanding specialty courts and pretrial diversion programs, and increasing retention of assistant prosecutors, according to the news release.
Filley Johnson, 50, and her staff have run the office in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She attributes her success to partnering with local judges, clerks and court staff to “keep the wheels of justice turning in Victoria County during the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic,” which include a statewide moratorium on jury trials and in-person docket settings.
She currently serves on committees for the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.
If elected to a second term, Filley Johnson will continue working closely with law enforcement to “fine tune case submission procedures to bring offenders to justice more swiftly, collaborate with community agencies to address the root causes of many types of crime through specialty court partnerships and continue working with court staff to eliminate the trial backlog created by the pandemic,” she said in an email.
A former Victoria educator, Filley Johnson has practiced law in Victoria since 2006. In addition to private practice, she served as municipal court judge for the City of Victoria from 2012 through 2016.
She is a past president of the Victoria County Republican Women, Victoria County Bar Association, the Victoria Main Street Program and the Wood Hi 4-H Club, according to the news release. She has served on the Victoria College Police Academy advisory board for 14 years and is also an adjunct instructor.
Before attending law school, she graduated from Victoria College with an associate’s degree and then from the University of Houston-Victoria with a bachelor’s degree.
A fifth-generation Victorian, Filley Johnson has been married for 28 years and is the proud mother of two adult children. She is the daughter of George and Connie Filley.
Filley Johnson is running as a Republican in the primary. District attorneys in Texas will be on the ballot in 2022 alongside the gubernatorial election.
