The two Victoria County political party chairs are set to debate at 7:30 p.m. today at the University of Houston-Victoria in University North Walker Auditorium room 112 as mid-term election continue.
Titled "Conversations with County Chairs," the event is hosted by the student organization The Association of Future Advocates, Leaders and Lawyers.
The event, which is open to the public, is expected be full of "rich discussion" between Bill Pozzi, Victoria County Republican Party chair, and Woodrow Wagner II, Victoria County Democratic Party chair, about the importance of voting, according to a news release.
The debate-style event will help people prepare to cast a vote and enhance their understanding of political issues, the release said.
For access or accommodations contact the AFALL team at UHVAFALL@gmail.com