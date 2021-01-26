The Victoria County Fire Department received a grant from a local energy provider to purchase a new emergency response vehicle Tuesday.
The $33,000 grant, from Houston-based energy company Phillips 66, was presented to fire officials outside of the fire marshal’s office where the new vehicle was showcased.
The funds went toward purchasing a new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup that responders will use as a support truck for fire operations.
Phillips 66 officials said philanthropic efforts for the communities their businesses operate in are a big part of their work culture.
“Our core values include safety, honor and commitment. Having close relationships with local emergency response agencies and promoting community safety are important to our business,” said David Bevill, the gulf coast operations superintendent. “We admire the dedication firefighters have to their community and are pleased to be able to support the Victoria County Fire Department with a grant for this new truck.”
Officials said they applied for the business’s grants after recognizing a need in the department.
“This was a great fit, “County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said the truck will be used primarily by investigators.
“We have not been struggling too bad, but this will certainly help us out. We are very grateful,” he said. “Now I won’t have to use my personal vehicle as often.”
