Victoria County has brought in nearly $9.7 million in public assistance reimbursements for spending to address disaster responses related to COVID-19, Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri, emergency management coordinator Rick McBrayer said during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
"Last year, amongst everything else we were doing, we're able to wind up closing the books on quite a few of the disasters that are out there, one of those being Hurricane Harvey," said McBrayer.
The majority of the money has come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's public assistance program, while $1.36 million was through the CARES Act in 2020.
Nearly $8 million of the total was related to Hurricane Harvey spending from August 2017 to August 2021. Only about $10,000 were received for spending related to Winter Storm Uri.
Much of this funding required a match from the county of 10% or less, with the majority being 100% funded through the grant.
"We're constantly chasing for grants that will ease the burden of the local taxpayer," said Commissioner Kevin Janak. "Even though it's still your tax dollars at the federal level, that's how we're able to keep the tax rate as low as we can."
The Court also voted to allow Victoria County Public Health Department to make the adoption coordinator position at Animal Control full time, in exchange for reducing a full time shelter care tech position to part time.
"With all the things that have been going on at Animal Control lately, we started cross training, and so we saw the need for a full time adoption coordinator and a half time shelter tech," said Delilah Perez, assistant director of health at the public health department.
There will be no net increase to the county's budget as the changes balance each other.
The county created a part time adoption coordinator position in 2019. The position is currently vacant, however.
Commissioners also approved advertisement for a compensation and pay salary study that includes employees at the Sheriff's Office.
