The Victoria County Public Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at getting kids and teens vaccinated in time for school. The clinic also is open to the general public.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. Those interested are encouraged to reserve an appointment at victoriacountytexasvaccines.eventbrite.com, but walk-ins are also welcome.
David Gonzales, director of the Public Health Department, said the clinic is open to community members of all ages, but officials’ goal is to provide an opportunity for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated before they return to school.
“We really want this to be a back-to-school event,” Gonzales said.
Unlike previous clinics hosted by local officials, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the July 15 event. The Federal Drug Administration granted emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children as young as 12 in May.
Moderna’s vaccine is still awaiting approval for that age group.
By vaccinating more teenagers, Gonzales said he hopes to reduce the spread of the virus from students to their facilities.
“That’s really what our focus is — reducing that transmission rate, so we don’t see that secondary transmission, where they take it home to family, parents and grandparents,” he said.
The public health department is also offering the Moderna vaccine at weekly clinics on Tuesday afternoons, which Gonzales said have drawn roughly 20 to 30 people of late. To sign up, residents can call 361-578-6281 and dial extension 3207.
In recent months, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported locally has gone down significantly. As of Wednesday, 58 active cases were reported in Victoria County, which Gonzales said is a “far cry” from last summer, when there were often hundreds of new cases reported a week.
More than 41% of Victoria County residents aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which Gonzales said is likely helping put a dent in the spread of the virus locally.
“I think vaccines have a lot to do with it,” he said. “It’s the key offensive weapon (against COVID-19) we have right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.