A fire Saturday damaged a Victoria County home after a surge protector malfunctioned, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire, said Richard Castillo, fire marshal for Victoria County.

Emergency responders were called to the home in 100 block of Lee Marshall Drive, in the west part of the county, at 6:41 p.m. in regard to the fire, Castillo said. The fire was put out after their arrival.

The two occupants were living in the home, which was portable, after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire last month, Castillo said. That fire was caused by wind catching the flames of a nearby trash fire.

“To have your place catch fire twice,” he said. “It really is just tragic.”

The home will need to be evaluated for structural integrity, Castillo said. In the meantime, the two were connected with American Red Cross for assistance, he said.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

