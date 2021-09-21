VIctoria County fire

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Live Oak Drive in the northwestern part of Victoria County at 9:49 p.m. after receiving calls about a lightning strike that caused a house fire, officials said.

 Google Maps

A fire started by a lightning strike Tuesday evening damaged a house in northwestern Victoria County.

The residents were outside of the home at the time of the lightning strike, said Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Live Oak Drive at 9:49 p.m. after receiving calls about the fire.

The lightning strike started a fire on the roof of the one-story, wooden-frame house, Castillo said. Then, the fire progressed into the attic.

Castillo could not give an exact time the fire was put out, but said it was extinguished quickly after firefighters arrived.

The house sustained significant damage from the heat and smoke, Castillo said. Water damage was also present throughout the home after firefighters sprayed water to contain the flames.

After a preliminary investigation of the home, Castillo said it will likely not be a total loss. However, most of the roof and attic will need to be replaced.

The occupants will be offered help from American Red Cross.

There was a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers forecast for Victoria Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.