A fire started by a lightning strike Tuesday evening damaged a house in northwestern Victoria County.
The residents were outside of the home at the time of the lightning strike, said Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Live Oak Drive at 9:49 p.m. after receiving calls about the fire.
The lightning strike started a fire on the roof of the one-story, wooden-frame house, Castillo said. Then, the fire progressed into the attic.
Castillo could not give an exact time the fire was put out, but said it was extinguished quickly after firefighters arrived.
The house sustained significant damage from the heat and smoke, Castillo said. Water damage was also present throughout the home after firefighters sprayed water to contain the flames.
After a preliminary investigation of the home, Castillo said it will likely not be a total loss. However, most of the roof and attic will need to be replaced.
The occupants will be offered help from American Red Cross.
There was a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers forecast for Victoria Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.