The Victoria County Jail is addressing issues raised during a January jail inspection.
The issues were discussed during Tuesday's Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting.
'The areas the jail failed to meet standards range from unpainted cells to improper use of restraints, according to the report. The jail was non-compliant in just one area and required technical assistance in several others.
The jail’s area of non-compliance is related to the scan times when placing inmates in restraints, according to the report. A documented observation of restrained inmates shall be conducted at least every 15 minutes, and the restraint logs at the jail indicated that staff exceeded that 15 minutes by 1-14 minutes on multiple occasions.
As a corrective action, jail staff will “receive instruction on scanning and the correct time scans are conducted based jail standards,” Victoria County Jail administrator Capt. Charles Williamson wrote in a letter to Sheriff Justin Marr. Jail staff will also only document scan times digitally moving forward.
There were four areas where the jail required technical assistance.
Inspectors noted that though inmate living quarters were organized and free of clutter, some cells were unpainted.
“The paint is on back order from 2021,” Williamson wrote. “As soon as the paint arrives, jail maintenance will begin painting.”
The next issue involved a staff member with an expired food handler’s card, according to the report. The staff member has already been trained and has a new card.
Inspectors also witnessed the potential use of food as a form of punishment. Several inmates refused to return their trays after a meal, and during the next meal they were fed in brown paper bags instead with a replacement food item in the bag, which the inspector noted “gave the overall perception that food is being used as a form of discipline.”
To correct this, if an inmate is placed on restrictions concerning their meals, kitchen staff will document any changes, Williamson wrote.
The final area of technical assistance involves recreation, according to the report. When recreation time was canceled due to inclement weather, it was not rescheduled. To correct this, the jail will reschedule any canceled recreation days to another day in the same week.
