Jail officials paused inmate visitation at the Victoria County Jail after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Justin Marr said Thursday.
The inmate, who was transferred to the jail July 21, tested positive on Wednesday.
Over the course of the week, the inmate, who Marr declined to identify, moved between five to six cells and had contact with other inmates. Those inmates are undergoing the quarantine process and are being tested for the virus, Marr said.
The inmate was to be transferred to a prison but will remain at the jail until he recovers, Marr said.
Marr said sheriff's office officials are monitoring the situation. He expects visitation to open again on Monday.
Other processes at the jail have not been affected, he said.
