Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller formally filed for re-election on Monday.
He is seeking the Republican nomination in the March 1 primary.
Zeller, 37, prioritizes making county government more efficient and cutting county taxes while limiting new spending, according to a news release on Monday.
The county faces challenges and opportunities, Zeller said in the news release, and he is looking for ways to make county government the best it can be.
"We've accomplished a lot at the county by pushing forward, from cutting county tax rates and paying down debt, to enhancing public safety and helping our veterans, to improving services for residents and building our local economy," he said.
Zeller values transparency in government, according to the news release. Victoria County was recently honored with a Transparency Star Award from the Texas Comptroller.
Zeller served as president of the Statewide County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas this year. He was the first Republican county judge elected in Victoria County since Reconstruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.