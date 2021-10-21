Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller completed his one-year term as the president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas last week.
Rick Bailey, from Johnson County, is the new president, while Zeller will continue serving as a past president of the association.
“Thinking back on the many uncertainties we’ve faced in county government since 2020, I’m struck by all that we’ve encountered together, stood for together, and accomplished together,” said Zeller, in a news release. “What have long been seen as federal and state issues are increasingly being pressed down onto counties, and placed squarely on our agendas.”
All officers of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas must have previously served as president of a regional county association in Texas. They receive no compensation for their service.
As president, Zeller helped guide the association’s priorities, which included supporting Texas law enforcement officers, limiting the burden of unfunded state and federal mandates on local taxpayers, and improving transportation and infrastructure in Texas counties, according to the news release.
