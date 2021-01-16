Victoria County political party leaders will still occupy opposing ideologies come President elect-Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, but they remain hopeful that the political divide will improve.
The last four years have been a whirlwind of emotions for both parties in the U.S., but the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden signals the next chapter. For local leaders, the divide between the parties has never been so wide.
"It is a chasm," said Pat Tally, Democratic chairwoman for the county.
"The (parties) are more different then they have been in a long time," said Bill Pozzi, Republican chairman for the county.
Tally first noticed it during George Bush's presidency in the 2000s, which she says contrasts sharply to now, she said.
"We weren't fond of Bush, but it was not a complete insult to say so ... People didn't stop being friends or stop talking to each other when they had differing politics back then," she said. "Now, for some, this is a 'live-or-die' election, and a difference of opinion is enough to cut someone out."
Pozzi likened the current political divide to the Civil War, which saw warring factions of the U.S. and a death toll of nearly 620,000.
"It is understandable. People feel that their rights are being taken from them, or they are being cenors or treated differently for supporting (President Trump)," he said. "The easiest solution is if everyone treated everyone the same."
Although still concerned about allegations of voter fraud in several swing states, Pozzi said he is happy with the state of politics in the Lone Star State.
"We won big, and we won big with areas we typically don't do well in," he said, recounting the comfortable wins for many GOP lawmakers in the state. "The other states I can't say I am enthused with, but we are still good here."
Tally said the nation is in dire need of healing. She hopes the former Delaware senator can deliver when he is sworn in as president.
"He ran on healing the nation — the 'soul' of the nation was the phrase he coined," Tally said. "It will be challenging, and some Republicans won't let him, but I hope he makes good on that promise."
Pozzi said he hopes Biden is able to improve the nation and political relations.
"(Biden) is a consummate Washington insider, but I am hoping for the best," he said.
"It can truly only go up from where we are now," Tally said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.