Victoria County Sheriff’s Office officials promoted six employees on Tuesday.
- Lance Orsak was promoted to patrol sergeant.
- Jenni Wright was promoted to sergeant investigator.
- Tammy Oliver was promoted to sergeant over the Communications Unit.
- Michele Valdez was promoted to sergeant over the Civil Unit.
- José Pena and Omar Garcia were promoted to patrol corporals.
In a Facebook post announcing the promotions, Sheriff Justin Marr remarked on their work ethic and job effectiveness.
“(Marr) said he has great faith in their abilities and knows that each will bring good leadership qualities to the units in which they are assigned,” according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.