Starting Friday, the Victoria County Public Health Department will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccines with direct scheduling rather than the previous waitlist system, according to a county press release.
The county health department currently offers Moderna vaccines for COVID-19. Previously, a waitlist system was used for the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
In Victoria County as of Thursday, 70.8% of people ages 65 years old and up have been fully vaccinated and 36.5% of people ages 12 years old and up have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Vaccines can be scheduled with the county health department at vcphd.org or by calling 361-578-6281, extension 3207. As of Thursday afternoon, appointments are only available on Tuesdays. For other days of the week, visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location in the area.
