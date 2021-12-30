A Bloomington woman on Wednesday was charged with assaulting a family member after sheriff's deputies say she shot another family member in the hand.
About 4:02 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 397 5th St. in Bloomington. There, deputies talked to Avery Trevino, 23, who said she had been shot in the finger by a family member, according to a Thursday sheriff's office news release.
The family member, who deputies identified as Josephine Elizabeth Rojas, 38, had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
During an argument between the two, Rojas fired a handgun "several times" at Trevino, striking her in one of her fingers, according to the news release.
Trevino was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.
About 5:41 p.m., Victoria County sheriff's deputies arrested Rojas on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
The news release does not specify the familial relationship between Rojas and Trevino. A sheriff's office spokesman could not immediately be reached for additional questions.
Rojas' boyfriend was with her and was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges, according to the news release.
Rojas was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where she remained on bond totaling $75,000, according to online jail records.
The sheriff's office news release states the shooting was under investigation Thursday.
