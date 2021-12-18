A 19-year-old driver was arrested Friday evening after striking a man using a wheelchair and then fleeing the scene, police said.
Police arrested Mark Sanchez, of Victoria, on suspicion of causing an accident involving death or serious bodily injury, said Lt. Mark Hayden, Victoria Police Department.
The charge is a third-degree felony.
The man who was hit, Jeff Hill, 64, was using a wheelchair at the time of the crash. He suffered a traumatic injury to his head and was transported to Citizens Medical Center, said Lt. Mark Hayden, Victoria Police Department.
Hill was later transported to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday morning, when Hayden said he last spoke with the investigator on the case, Hill was in critical condition.
It was unclear Saturday evening what Hill’s condition was.
A passerby called authorities at 10:37 p.m. to the 3000 block of Houston Highway after watching the crash happen, Hayden said.
Sanchez did not stop after the crash, Hayden said. He was pulled over by police within minutes of the crash and arrested.
Hayden could not provide the type of vehicle driven by Sanchez or any contributing factors to the crash. He said those details will be in the completed crash report, which was unavailable Saturday.
Sanchez was no longer in the Victoria County Jail as of Saturday evening, according to online jail records.
