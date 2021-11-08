A Victoria family was in the crowd at the deadly Astroworld festival Friday night.
The family escaped the concert that left eight dead and more injured by leaving over a side barrier, Veronica Cavazos, 34, said. She was there with Loreana Cavazos, 31, her spouse, and Jacob Rodriguez, 16, her son.
Jacob was elbowed, stomped on and suffering a panic attack as the crowd of festival goers surged inward toward the stage almost an hour before headlining act Travis Scott began performing.
"I was just glad we were able to get out," Jacob said Monday. "Once I got out, people were going insane. It was hectic."
Tickets to the festival were a birthday present for Jacob, who cites Scott as his favorite rapper, his mother said.
Scott was the only act performing on the festival's second stage that night, Cavazos said. The family made their way toward that stage about three hours prior to his performance to ensure they could get a good spot to watch the show. Other festival goers warned them against standing in the middle or the front of the crowd because a surge forward was expected when Scott came out to perform, so they positioned themselves beside the guardrails.
"About an hour before (Travis Scott) started performing, a bunch of people from the other stage came over," Jacob said. "Everything was peaceful until they came and started pushing everybody. People were throwing things, getting mad, and it just got progressively worse from there."
"It was a madhouse," Cavazos said. "This was before Travis came out. Before the music got started. Before anyone even got hyped up."
By 7:45 p.m., an hour before Scott was scheduled to take the stage, the crowd was shoulder-to-shoulder and chest-to-chest, Cavazos said. Somebody stepped on Jacob's leg, tripping him, but because the crowd was so tight he had nowhere to fall. Then, his leg was stomped on.
"He started screaming, 'They're hurting me, they're hurting me,'" Cavazos said.
At that point, Jacob began to feel ill and struggled to breathe, Cavazos said. He told her he was having a panic attack.
Cavazos said she tried to calm him down, get him to focus on his breathing and turn his attention from the crowd toward her.
"I felt there was no way for us to get out," she said.
Cavazos said she then tried to wave down a person she thought to be security and told the man she needed to get her son out. The man looked at her, confused, she said, and then walked away, ignoring them.
A man in the crowd noticed that Jacob was in distress and attempted to get others to help push him out of the mass of people, Cavazos said.
At the same time, another man and his daughter were being pushed toward the guardrail to get out and came between Cavazos and her son. Cavazos said the daughter looked to be around 10-years-old and nearly unconscious.
When the man and his daughter reached the guardrail, he ignored security and threw his daughter over the barrier. It wasn't until the man explained what was happening that security came forward and began to help people in the crowd escape, Cavazos said.
"My son, he's almost 6-foot," she said. "He's a big kid. It took four other people in the crowd to help lift him because he was almost deadweight."
"I couldn’t even think," Jacob said. "I was just panicking because I could have gotten injured even worse than what I already was."
After they escaped the crowd, the family made their way to an emergency medical tent, Cavazos said. The tent was mostly full of people experiencing dehydration and exhaustion, and Cavazos believed they were among the first from the crowd to seek help as the medical personnel seemed confused when they were informed that people in the crowd were being trampled.
"They just kept telling us, 'What do you mean? What are you talking about?' so we just had to keep explaining," she said.
Medical personnel determined that there was no swelling on Jacob's leg and there was nothing they could do to help him in the tent, Cavazos said. She asked her son if he could walk, and when he answered yes they left the tent.
Jacob watched a small amount of the concert on a big screen from the back of the crowd before the pain became too much and he asked his mother if they could leave.
Cavazos took Jacob to their pediatrician Monday, who told them the injury could have been a sprain, she said. The family is awaiting X-ray results.
"It still hurts," Jacob said Monday. "Not as bad as the first two days it happened, but it's still pretty bad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.